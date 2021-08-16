Local Fry’s Foods Store manager wins $1M through Kroger’s giveaway

TUCSON (KVOA) - One local Fry's Foods Store manager was met with a life-changing event on Monday after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

As the grand prize winner of the Kroger Community Immunity Giveaway, Rey Rocha was granted $1 million. The announcement came Monday morning by Fry's President Monica Garnes.

"To come close to my years of retirement, I only have two more years, I mean it's great. I'm truly blessed," Rocha said.

Kroger's Community Immunity Giveaway, which began back in June, was set to encourage customers and employees to get vaccinated by offering several giveaways. These giveaways include "groceries for the year," and a check for $1 million.

"The Community Immunity Giveaway was designed to inspire more adults to get the COVID-19 vaccine and we are thrilled to present one of our store leaders with a $1 million prize for his decision to get vaccinated and help Arizona move forward in the fight against COVID-19,” Garnes said.