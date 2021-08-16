Skip to Content

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Douglas

TUCSON (KVOA) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man with obvious signs of trauma died in Douglas Monday afternoon.

According to Douglas Police Department, the man was found unresponsive in the 1300 block of Fourth Street near Catherine Avenue at around 2 p.m. Sunday.

DPD said the man who showed obvious signs of trauma was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time in connection to the individual's death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-417-7550 or 88-CRIME.

