Dog rescued after trapped in mobile home fire on west side

11:26 am Local NewsTop Stories
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - A dog is on the road to recovery after he was rescued from a mobile home fire that ignited on Tucson's west side Monday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Romero Road near Miracle Mile Road after heavy smoke and flames were reported at the rear of a mobile home at 9:31 a.m. Monday.

While working the fire, crews found a large dog inside a bedroom of the mobile home. He was treated with oxygen and transported to a nearby veterinarian's office.

The crew controlled the fire by 9:41 a.m.

No other injuries were reported in connection to the blaze.

