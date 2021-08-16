Skip to Content

Corona De Tucson Fire crews rescue small dog stuck in pipe

TUCSON (KVOA) - Some dogs can squeeze into the tightest spaces. For one dog, that space was a pipe. What began as a frightful morning resulted in the rescue of a small dog.

Early Monday morning, Corona De Tucson Fire crews responded to the area of East Camino Aurelia after reports of a dog, later identified as Jazzy, being stuck in a pipe.

According to crews, it took about an hour and a half of digging and cutting before freeing Jazzy from the pipe.

The dog was later reunited with its owner.

