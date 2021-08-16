Biggest annexation approved by Tucson Mayor, City Council

TUCSON (KVOA) - After several years of collaboration, Tucson Mayor and City Council have finally approved a very large annexation and re-zoning of state-land in four years.

The 447 acres of state-owned land near Alvernon and Valencia will turn into a development-ready property in advance of a sale by the state.

The vacant land was previously re-zoned to provide for additional housing, commercial and retail services and light industrial use.

“I am very proud of this proposal, which will bring services and businesses to the area that the residents have

requested,” Ward 5 Council Member Richard Fimbres said. “I want to thank the Arizona State Land

Department and City staff for working on this proposal, which I look forward to working on its completion.”

City officials say development on the property will lead to future job creations.