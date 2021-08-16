AP Analysis: Defiant Biden is face of chaotic Afghan evacuation

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - Four presidents share responsibility for American missteps in Afghanistan ahead of the United States’ military withdrawal from the war-torn nation. But only President Joe Biden will be the face of the tumultuous U.S. evacuation and the violence left in its wake.

Biden on Monday admitted no fault for the chaotic drawdown and instead forcefully defended his move to leave the nation the U.S. has tried to safeguard for two decades.

He stood behind the reasons for the drawdown even as he could offer little defense for how the evacuation has played out, creating scenes of chaos at Kabul’s airport and cries of betrayal from America’s former Afghan allies.