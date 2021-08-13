Pima-Maricopa Indian Community mandates masks for all within community boundaries

SALT RIVER, Ariz. (KVOA) - Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) announced Friday that they will be mandating masks within the community.

According to the SRPMIC Council, both businesses and schools located within the community are required to wear masks.

“The Salt River Indian Community Government is requiring businesses and schools located on tribal lands that interact with the public to wear a face covering,” said SRPMIC President Martin Harvier. “This is required of all individuals patronizing businesses for the health and safety of our visitors, guests, employees, and members.”

Guests will also be required to wear masks in the Talking Stick Entertainment District and Pima business corridor.

SRPMIC also explained that their community is a "sovereign nation within the State of Arizona and is not mandated to follow actions by the Arizona State Governor on facemasks."

For more information, visit srpmic-nsn.gov.