TUCSON (KVOA) - The government's COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program has distributed more than $1 billion.

Fema says it has helped some 150,000 people since April.

The government reimburses up to $9,000 for each COVID-19 victim. It covers transferring remains, burial plots, caskets, clergy services, cremation and headstones.

Fema says it still has 90,000 pending applications.