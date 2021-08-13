Lawsuit challenging mask mandate ban presented to Arizona Superior Court

TUCSON (KVOA) - A lawsuit that challenges Arizona's mask mandate ban was presented to the state's Superior Court on Friday after the health department reported over 3,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the first time in six months.

On July 15, Gov. Doug Ducey presented an executive order, prohibiting universities and community colleges from requiring masks, receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, submit COVID-19 vaccination documents or take COVID-19 tests.

After signing House Bill 2898 into law, the governor was able to reinforce this executive order, preventing schools from mandating masks for students and staff. The bill officially goes into effect Sept. 28.

On July 30, Phoenix Union High School District became the first district to implement a mask mandate in defiance of the recently approved state law.

Tucson Unified School District and several other districts followed suit and required masks while inside district facilities.

At the collegiate level, Arizona State, Northern Arizona Universities, University of Arizona and Pima Community College announced their own mask mandates, requiring masks in areas where social distancing is not an option.

On Thursday, the Arizona Superior Court of Maricopa County released a complaint against the State of Arizona concerning mask mandates. The lawsuit filed by Arizona education advocates aims to prove that the state-wide mask mandate ban is unconstitutional, citing Phoenix Union as a test case.

The complaint addressed several bills and how they were violated.

"This legislation unfairly discriminated against Arizona's public and charter school students as compared to their private school peers regarding their right to a safe education, a fundamental right under Arizona law."

Earlier on Wednesday, 26 Republican state lawmakers shared that they requested Ducey to take action against schools that have elected to mandate masks. Those legislators urged the governor to withhold federal funding and take legal action against those schools.

Back on Aug. 4, Ducey released a statement about schools moving to implement mask mandates despite the statewide ban.

"We expect school districts to follow the law and the law is clear the legislative intent is clear. they passed a law banning mask mandates the governor signed it," the governor said. "It goes into effect September 28th and it is retroactive. So school districts seem to be attempting to take advantage of a perceived loophole."

To read the complaint in its entirety, click the link below.