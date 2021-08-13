July hottest month ever recorded globally

WASHINGON DC (CNN) - Talk about a hot summer!

July was the hottest month ever recorded around the world.

That's according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA released its data Friday showing the combined land and ocean surface temperature on Earth was nearly two degrees hotter than what's considered average. They say it was the hottest July in 142 years.

Last month, numerous heatwaves were recorded across the globe, including in western U.S., eastern Europe and Asia.