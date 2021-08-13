Father of 1-year-old struggling with COVID-19 pleads everyone to get vaccinated

HARRISON, Ark. (CNN) - The father of a 1-year-old boy who is currently battling COVID-19 is asking everyone to get vaccinated.

That is something his son was far too young to do, since no COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized for anyone younger than 12 years old.

Experts say the best way to protect children is for adults to make sure they get vaccinated.

But even after the delta variant surges, many Americans are still choosing not to get vaccinated.

That reality struck Kyle Butrum as he watched his baby struggle to breathe. This is something he is not even able to do anymore as his son fights on his own in the hospital.

"The only thing you can do to prevent someone else from doing this is to get your vaccine so that another child doesn't have to do this. And another family doesn't have to send their kid away," Butrum said. "So another father doesn't have to stand at the back of an ambulance and wonder if that's the last time you're going to see your son. Because you can't go with him. That's how you can help me. I hate to be so blunt about it, but there's nothing you can do to help me. The only thing you can do to help me is help the next person."

COVID-19 hospitalizations are nearing their record highs and many hospitals are overwhelmed.

Many hospitals report seeing more young patients than in previous surges.

Some states in the southeast saw hospitalization rates for children more than double over the past week.