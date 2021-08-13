Another lawsuit filed against state over school mask mandate ban

TUCSON (KVOA) - An education-led coalition that includes school boards, Arizona teachers unions, doctors and parents are coming together to go up against the state.

This group is suing over the law that has put a mask mandate ban in place in schools. News 4 Tucson spoke with one of the plaintiffs Friday and a parent in the Marana School District. She backs the lawsuit.

Her kids are too young to get the vaccine and she backs the lawsuit.

Abbie Hlavacek has three kids ages nine, seven and four who go to Ironwood Elementary.

"The past couple weeks has been a level of frustration that I have not felt ever," Hlavacek said.

She sends them to school in masks every day.

"Three months before the pandemic started, my mom died on a ventilator," Hlavacek said. "I don't want that for anyone including those parents who don't want their children masked."

Now a lawsuit has been filed against the State of Arizona by a group of educators and doctors who want the mask mandate ban thrown out.

They say recent laws passed by our legislature in the final days of this last session are unconstitutional.

"History is on the side of doing the right thing," said Corina Ontiveros, a teacher in Tucson Unified School District and a plaintiff taking on the state.

Also part of the lawsuit is a challenge to the recent ban on critical race theory. Something Ontiveros argues isn't being taught in our schools.

"We're talking about educators and children engaging in critical thinking which at the end of the day is going to move our country ahead," Ontiveros said.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Arizona Attorney Mark Brnovich sent us this statement quote:

"It is disappointing that special-interest groups are once again trying to undermine Arizona's lawfully enacted statutes and indoctrinate our children with critical race theory. We will continue to defend the law and uphold the will of Arizona families." Katie Conner, Attorney General's Office Spokesperson

Hlavacek is thankful for the group of Arizonans willing to take this chance.

"I'm happy to know that there are people out there that are looking to help and make sure our children's safety is paramount," Hlavacek said.

"It's important that our governor recognize his shared humanity with all of us and if he can recognize our shared humanity," Ontiveros said. "If our legislators can recognize that shared humanity, then they'll see it's okay to change unjust laws to change things that need to be changed."

Coming up on Monday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors will re-visit the issue of a mask mandate in k-12 schools, that failed by one vote earlier this week.

Gov. Ducey's communications director, CJ Karamargin, sent News 4 Tucson an email saying they're confident the legislation they passed is completely constitutional.