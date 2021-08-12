Tucson REEL Milk scholarship winner headed to UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three Arizona high school students are getting a chance to further their education and achieve their college dreams.

It's all thanks to a scholarship from the Arizona Milk Producers, which holds yearly contests to encourage students to turn their creativity into cash.

Applicants were asked to create a video on their favorite dairy products and tell a story on how they use it in their daily lives.

One scholarship winner tells News 4 Tucson how he's feeling about the win.

"The prize is $8,000, and that's just deposited into my college account so that's my entire first semester paid off, which is amazing," Chris Ruiz said.

Ruiz was awarded first place.

He will begin his study of medicine at the University of Arizona this month.