TIA may receive $31.7 M through Infrastructure Investment, Jobs Act

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson International Airport is selected to receive $31.7 million over the next five years once the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act gets signed into law.

The money is in addition to a previous grant of $18.5 million from Senator Mark Kelly and Krysten Sinema to fund investments at the airport.

Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, led by Krysten Sinnema, $25 billion would be set aside for upgrading America's airports. This includes $5 billion for terminal development and landside projects, $5 billion for upgrading air traffic control safety and $15 billion for general airport improvement projects.

According to the press release, of the $15 billion for airport upgrades, Arizona would be slated to receive $360 million for airport infrastructure over the next five years.

