Salvation Army to host backpack giveaway for k-12 students

TUCSON (KVOA) - For those in need of backpacks for your child this school year, the Salvation Army has got you covered.

On Friday, the Salvation Army will be giving out backpacks to those k-12 students in need. The giveaway will be hosted at the Salvation Army Hospitality House, located at 1002 N. Main from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those interested can drive-thru or walk up to the distribution. You may come with your child, however, if your child is unable to attend, you must bring their school I.D.

The Salvation Army will be following CDC guidelines, thus masks are recommended.

For more information, call 520-795-9671.