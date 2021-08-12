Raul Grijalva speaks out on Child Tax Credit in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Thursday, congressman Raul Grijalva joined Mi Familia Vota to discuss the impact the child tax credit has on Arizona families.

"The tax cuts and tax breaks have occurred to the top five percent of wage earners and corporate America," Grijalva said. "The rest of the 95 have not received that benefit, this child tax credit is a vast tax break for the middle class and working parents."

According to the White House, the child tax credit is part of the American rescue plan and provides the largest child tax credit ever.