JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) - Pizza Hut is introducing a new plant-based pepperoni pizza.

The restaurant chain has teamed up with Beyond Meat.

It's made from ingredients like peas and rice with no GMOs, soy, gluten, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol.

The new pizza is being tested for a limited time in five cities, Albany, NY; Columbus and Macon, Ga; Houston, Texas and Jacksonville, Fla.