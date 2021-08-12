Newborn baby found in dress drawer left in Chicago alley

CHICAGO (NBC News) - A newborn baby was found in an alley in Chicago.

Authorities say a woman discovered the child inside a dresser drawer Tuesday morning after the dresser had been left in an alley.

The child was taken to an area hospital and was said to be in good condition.

The woman says she was trying to recycle part of the dresser when she noticed the child and she was glad to hear that the child would be okay.

"It's just a very sad thing and a very happy thing so I'm wishing the best for the little baby. I hope that it gets a good home and has a very good future ahead of he or she," the woman said. "I don't know if it was a boy or a girl but it just really touched my heart and I'm really seriously very sad about it."

After the reporter informed the woman that the little boy is in good condition, she said, "that's very good to hear, very, very good to hear."

Investigators are working to determine who placed the newborn in the alley and the identity of the parents.