Man wanted after holding Vail pharmacist at gunpoint, demanding ‘lean and Oxy’

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man is wanted after he allegedly robbed a Vail pharmacy at gunpoint last Friday.

At around 8:23 p.m. that day, a man approached the pharmacy counter of the Walgreens located at 13542 E. Colossal Cave Rd. near Mary Ann Cleveland Way and reportedly removed a handgun from his waistband.

Pima County Sheriff's Department said the suspect then jumped over the counter, pointed the firearm at a pharmacist and demanded "lean and Oxy."

Officials say the suspect then placed the items in a trash bag and fled the store on foot.

The suspect was described as a man who is between five feet, eight inches and five feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a face-covering, white shirt tied around his face, a light tan long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

