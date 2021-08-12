Father accused of killing 10-month-old, 2-year-old with speargun in Mexico

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CNN/KEYT) - The owner of a Santa Barbara, Calif. surfing school has been charged with the unthinkable, killing his two young children.

The murder weapon is a spearfishing gun.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Matthew Coleman has confessed to the deaths of his 10-months-old and 2-year-old children using a spear gun to kill them in a ditch on a ranch around Rosarito Beach in Mexico.

The bodies were found by an employee about the same time there was a larger search for Coleman and the kids underway.

Evidence has been found including bloody clothing and the suspected weapon.

Coleman's wife alerted police in Santa Barbara late last week that Coleman has left Santa Barbara with the children.

He had not returned and was not returning phone calls.

Coleman was caught trying to re-enter the United States through technology that located his phone. Both Mexican and U.S. agents were able to track him down.

A federal criminal complaint charges Coleman with foreign murder of United States national in this case his children.

The document said Coleman had thoughts that indicated his children were monsters and he needed to save the world.

Those who know Coleman have said his life was religious and he was a known surfing instructor at the Lovewater Surfing School which he owned.

In his past, he earned a master's degree in Spanish from UC Santa Barbara and he was on the surf team at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.

Reporter John Palminteri said those who are familiar with Matthew Coleman said "in recent years he has had a surfing camp in Ventura County, along Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara and here at Campus Point at UC Santa Barbara Coast."

There were no recent indications of any breakdown by Coleman from those we have contacted who have seen him recently.

The case has been actively investigated with the collaboration of Mexican authorities, the FBI, U.S. Customs, the Border Patrol, Santa Barbara Police and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Coleman is being held in custody in Southern California.

Coleman appeared in federal court by video Wednesday afternoon.

He remains in custody without bail.

He is due back in court for arraignment on Tuesday.