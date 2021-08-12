Facebook employees to continue to work virtually amid delta variant case surge

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CNN) - Facebook employees aren't going back to the office anytime soon.

The tech company has delayed its employees' return to the office until January.

Many of the tech industry's biggest companies had set September as the target to reopen after the pandemic.

Now, these companies are delaying those plans as concerns about the COVID-19 delta variant increase. In some cases, they are requiring vaccinations for employees who are returning.

Amazon and Lyft have also announced they would not bring corporate workers back to the office until early next year, while Google, Apple, Uber and Microsoft have adopted more of a wait-and-see approach.