Colin Kaepernick’s life unfolds in new Netflix series ‘Colin in Black & White’

LOS GATOS, Calif. (CNN) - Netflix is teaming up with former NFL star Colin Kaepernick for a series about his life.

Thursday the streaming service released photos of its limited series, "Colin In Black And White."

The show features six episodes that will chronicle the former quarterback's childhood, including what it was like growing up as a Black child adopted by a White family.

The program will tackle issues of race, class and culture.

Kaepernick and film director Ava Duvernay co-created the show.

"Colin In Black And White" is scheduled to be available on Netflix on Oct. 29.

Kaepernick gained global attention back in 2016 for kneeling during the national anthem at football games.

He was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers at the time and became a free agent at the end of the season.

Kaepernick said he did it to bring awareness to police brutality and systemic racism in the U.S.