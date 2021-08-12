CBP sees highest number of migrant detainments in two decades

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday the U.S. has encountered an "unprecedented" number of migrants illegally crossing the border.

In July, Customs and Border Protection took more than 212,000 people into custody.

That was an increase from June. The highest monthly number of migrants detained at the U.S.-Mexico border in two decades.

The spike from June to July was also notable because arrests usually drop during the hottest summer weeks.

Of those individuals arrested in July, more than 95,000 were expelled.

27 percent had previously tried to cross the border.

Customs and Border Protection also arrested more than 18,000 unaccompanied children in July