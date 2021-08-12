Board of supervisors ask city to revise water rate plan

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors is asking the city to reconsider a water rate plan that would charge unincorporated residents more for Tucson water.

The board says they don't want the new rate plan to unfairly target one group of water customers, adding that an agreement between the city and county in 19-79 established a commitment to equitable treatment of customers.

The county has suggested some alternatives to the plan. Those include committing to rate a structure based on the cost of service regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.