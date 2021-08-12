76 new child sex crime charges filed Sierra Vista resident after another victim came forward

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man accused of sexually exploiting children had nearly 80 new sex crime charges filed against him Thursday after a new victim came forward in the case.

Back on May 2, Sierra Vista Police Department began investigating 53-year-old Leandro Guillen after the department received child sex crime allegations against the Sierra Vista resident.

He was first arrested on May 7 for three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings after a search warrant served at his home reportedly uncovered "numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress." After further investigation, Guillen was charged with six counts of sexual assault, eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of molestation of a child, and one count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation on May 17 after about 15 potential victims contacted the department.

According to SVPD, 76 new charges were filed against the 53-year-old after another potential victim reached out to the department in July, and another search of Guillen's residence was conducted.

SVPD said Guillen was charged with kidnapping and fraudulent schemes that occurred during an incident in 1992 or 1993 that involved the new victim.

Police said the search of the home resulted in 37 counts of recording sexually explicit material of a minor and 37 counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor charged against the 53-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.