Treat family to night of fun, music with free Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus performance

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus is having a free family fun night on Aug. 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is a great opportunity to learn more about the Chorus and take part in fun activities.

Attendees will get to learn about music education, travel, lifetime friendships, leadership training and

commitment to excellence.

Young men ages 6-21 can take photos with a favorite superhero, enjoy pizza, popcorn, cotton candy and eegee’s.

The event will also have face painting, games, prizes, a demonstration of fancy trick roping and a featured performance by the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Touring Chorus.

The Chorus Hall is located at 5770 E Pima. Open rehearsals are also available for interested families.

For information, call the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus at 520-296-6277. More details can be found on boyschorus.org.

