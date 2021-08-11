Structure fire forces evacuations on northeast side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Residents were forced to evacuate after a structure fire ignited on the northeast side Wednesday afternoon.

At around 4 p.m., Tucson Fire Department shared that its crews were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Calle de La Cienega near Sabino Canyon and Tanque Verde roads.

Officials say residents have been evacuated in connection to the incident.

Details surrounding the fire are limited at this time.

