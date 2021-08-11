Skip to Content

Singing legend Vicente Fernández in critical condition after falling accident

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (CNN) - Legendary entertainer Vicente Fernández is injured after a fall at his ranch.

According to a post on the singer's Facebook page, Fernández is in critical condition and on a ventilator at a Guadalajara Hospital.

Fernández's son, Vicente Jr., says his father is sedated with an injury to his cervical vertebrae.

The 81-year-old icon has recorded more than 50-albums and appeared in 30-films.

He is one of the biggest-selling Mexican artists of all time.

