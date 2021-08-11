ONLY ON 4: State Superintendent urges Gov. Ducey to return local control to school districts

TUCSON (KVOA) - A group of GOP state lawmakers urged Governor Doug Ducey to withhold federal funding to districts that have instituted mask mandates and defied state law.

In an interview with News 4 Tucson, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said there are ways lawmakers can make things difficult for schools through the legislative process, but this move angers Hoffman.

"They do not have the authority to withhold federal funding so that in itself is an empty threat," she said. "I just find it absolutely appalling they would make these kinds of threats."

With Coronavirus cases on the rise and several school districts dealing with outbreaks in our state, Hoffman questions the leadership of Governor Doug Ducey.

"Governor Ducey is not listening to what educators are saying to him," Hoffman said.

Hoffman supports Tucson Unified School District's decision to defy the governor and state legislature and mandate masks inside campus buildings.

"They have the authority to be working with the county health department, to be looking at the local COVID numbers and we know that universal masking works and is recommended by the CDC and the U.S. Department Of Education," Hoffman added.

In response, Governor Ducey's spokesman CJ Karamargin said Gov. Ducey is anti-mandate, not anti-mask.

"The governor is anti-mandate but pro-vaccine and pro-parental decision making on masks and other measures. Parents should decide what's best for their kids and those are the kind of policies that he will be supporting. For all students over 12, the focus should be on promoting vaccinations. The vaccine is widely available and very effective," Karamargin said.

Hoffman wants the governor to go further.

"We need to untie the hands of our school leaders who are frustrated that they're not able to implement the policies they think are best, that public health experts are recommending for them," she said.