Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards named as new Jeopardy! hosts

(WREX) — The permanent hosts of Jeopardy! have been announced by Sony Pictures Television.

The production company announced Wednesday that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik have been named as the new hosts of Jeopardy!

Richards, who is the show’s executive producer, will kick off Season 38 as the full-time host of Jeopardy!’s long-running daily syndicated program.

Bialik joins as the host of Jeopardy!’s primetime and spinoff series, including the upcoming all-new Jeopardy! National College Championship which is set to air next year.

The Greatest of All Time winner Ken Jennings will return as consulting producer for the show. Richards will continue to serve as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s Favorite Quiz Show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” said Ravi Ahuja, Chairman of Global Television Studios and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show – deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”