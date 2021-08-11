Man turns himself in after one killed in midtown shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred in midtown early Wednesday morning.

At around 3 a.m., 29-year-old Christopher Victor Romero was found with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in a parking lot located near the 3600 block of East Speedway Boulevard near Dodge Boulevard.

Despite Romero immediately receiving first-aid from the first responders when he was located, the 29-year-old succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

After further investigation, police learned that Romero was involved in an altercation with someone he knew prior to the shooting. The individual fled the scene of the shooting before police arrived.

TPD said 29-year-old Salvador Ricardo Blancas reportedly turned himself into Marana Police Department in connection to the shooting.

He was booked into Pima County Jail for second-degree murder.