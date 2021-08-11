Man sentenced after trafficking UArizona baseball legend’s memorabilia

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man has been sentenced to five years in prison after stealing, then trafficking stolen championship rings belonging to University of Arizona baseball legend Terry Francona.

Jamey Estep, 35, is being accused of trafficking Francona's two MLB World Series rings, three MLB All-Star rings and one college hall of fame ring.

Detectives at the Pima County Sheriff's Department were able to trace some of the memorabilia across Arizona.

The three all-star rings have not been recovered.