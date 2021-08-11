Breeze in the Trees 5K returns to Green Valley Pecan Farm this month

SAHUARITA, Ariz. - Green Valley Pecan Company is hosting the 10th annual Breeze in the

Trees 5K on Aug. 28.

The race begins at 7 a.m. at the Green Valley Pecan Farm, starting on the east side of the

cold storage building. Registration and bib pick-up on the day of the race opens at 6:15 a.m. at the

FICO park on the west side of the building.

The cost is $40 and T-shirts are guaranteed for entries received by Aug. 18.

All ages are welcome, however, no dogs are allowed on the course.

This is the 10th annual running of the Breeze in the Trees 5K after it was canceled last year due

to the pandemic.

The race offers participants a unique inside look at the farm by running under

the trees on dirt roads and trails.

All runners and guests can enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast served by the Green Valley Firefighters Charities. The Pecan Store will also be offering a 10 percent discount that weekend for race participants.

Registration is available online through Tagg Running Events at taggrun.com.

For more information regarding FICO/Green Valley Pecan Company, please contact Paula Beemer at 520-248-1218 or email pbeemer@greenvalleypecan.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Rachel Christiansen.