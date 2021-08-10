UArizona student gets unique corporate Taco Bell experience

TUCSON (KVOA) - A University of Arizona student is being recognized by the Taco Bell Foundation.

First-generation college student Lady Elli recently got the opportunity to visit the Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, California.

According to the Taco Bell Foundation, the student from the Philippines impressed the team with her passion for nutrition and mission to put an end to health inequity and food insecurity, not only in Tucson but around the world.

Elli leads nutrition talks for kids eight -14. She is also working on a sustainable, hydroponic garden at the University of Arizona.

Elli was awarded one of the Taco Bell Foundation's $10,000 Live Más Scholarships.

Lady Elli at Taco Bell HQ

During her trip to the Taco Bell headquarters last week, she was able to meet with a registered dietitian and Senior Manager of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell and create some dishes in the test kitchen.

She also met with members of the Taco Bell employee resource group Más CREAsians to learn more about the role food plays in Asian culture.