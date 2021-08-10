Two rescued on west side after carried by storm runoff for more than a half a mile

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have been rescued after they were caught in storm runoff on the west side Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews with Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and TFD were dispatched to the west side of Tucson in reference to a water rescue after two individuals got caught in water near Evergreen Cemetery, located 2015 N. Oracle Rd. near Miracle Mile.

TFD said the pair reportedly floated from the cemetery to the Flowing Wells wash, located near Prince and Romero Roads - more than half a mile away.

The two were reportedly removed from the wash unharmed.

