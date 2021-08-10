Skip to Content

Two rescued on west side after carried by storm runoff for more than a half a mile

11:47 am Top Stories
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people have been rescued after they were caught in storm runoff on the west side Tuesday morning.

According to Tucson Fire Department, crews with Northwest Fire District, Golder Ranch Fire District and TFD were dispatched to the west side of Tucson in reference to a water rescue after two individuals got caught in water near Evergreen Cemetery, located 2015 N. Oracle Rd. near Miracle Mile.

TFD said the pair reportedly floated from the cemetery to the Flowing Wells wash, located near Prince and Romero Roads - more than half a mile away.

The two were reportedly removed from the wash unharmed.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

