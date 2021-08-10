Suspect sought in relation to fatal shooting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Homicide Unit Detectives continue to investigate Monday night's fatal southside shooting that left one man dead. They believe that this was not a random act.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers from Operations Division South responded to various reports of a shooting near South Lostan Avenue and West Irvington Road.

Upon arrival, officers located the shooting victim, later identified as Domingo Sebastian Molina, 37, with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Fire Department immediately rushed Molina to Banner University Medical Center, where, hours later, he died from his injuries.

According to the release sent, detectives explained that "this was not a random shooting..."

This investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.