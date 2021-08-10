Southwest Gas: Call 811 before digging

TUCSON (KVOA) - Southwest Gas is reminding people to call 811 before digging Wednesday in commemoration of National 811 Day.

This day is set to remind residents that there are thousands of miles of underground utilities buried in our communities, including natural gas, electricity, water, communications and sewer. Officials say digging without first calling 811 to mark these utility-owned lines is a potentially disruptive and dangerous risk.

Unfortunately, Southwest Gas said too many people in the United States will dig without first having underground lines properly marked this year.

According to the most recent data from Common Ground Alliance, more than 450,000 damages were made to underground lines in 2019. Furthermore, the leading cause of damages is presented as the failure to call before digging.

To decrease the risk of digging, Southwest Gas suggests that people contact 811 at least two full working days before digging. Utility companies will come to locate and mark the underground lines, cables and pipes at or near a planned digging site.

Southwest Gas also notes that a natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it’s faint or momentary. It can also be detected by an unusual hissing or roaring sound from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, discolored plants or grass surrounding the pipeline or bubbling water.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Haley Epstein.