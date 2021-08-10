Singer Vicente Fernández hospitalized after sustaining injuries from a fall

(CNN) - Mexican singer, Vicente Fernández, was hospitalized after suffering a fall.

A doctor close to the artist told CNN that the singer underwent neck surgery after being hospitalized in Guadalajara on Friday after the fall.

There are no details on Fernández's health or how he is progressing after the surgery.

On July 9, Fernández left the hospital after recovering from a urinary tract infection, as confirmed by the artist himself through social media.