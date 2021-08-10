Rain and flooding hit Tucson Tuesday morning

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain and rescues started early.

By 8 a.m., three people were pulled out of a truck at Overton and La Cholla. Both Golder Ranch and Northwest Fire Departments responded to the call. Everyone made it out safely. A driver in another car escaped on their own.

Closer to town, two people were pulled out of the Flowing Wells Wash near Prince and Romero roads. Tucson Fire Department says the two floated more than half a mile before they were rescued.

Pima County Office of Emergency Management warned on Twitter that water could overflow the banks of the Canyon Del Oro wash and flood nearby homes.

The Pima County Regional Flood Control District said it was monitoring the Bighorn Fire burn scar.

"We could be looking at those super-saturated soil conditions again, meaning water on top of water on top of water and the soil won't be able to infiltrate that water," said Program Manager Joseph Cuffari.