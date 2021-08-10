Hearings scheduled in Arizona audit lawsuit

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two hearings have been scheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 18 in American Oversight’s lawsuit against the Arizona Senate seeking to release records related to the partisan audit of Maricopa County ballots.

On Aug. 2, the Arizona Senate was ordered to immediately release records related to the audit, but the Senate refused.

The Senate’s lawyers asked the Maricopa County Superior Court to put the case, and their responsibility to release records, on hold while they filed an emergency appeal.

The Superior Court denied their request, citing “compelling public interest.”

In response, the Arizona Senate turned to the Court of Appeals, asking for an emergency stay of American Oversight's entire lawsuit.

At the first hearing on Aug. 11th, the appellate court will rule on the Senate's request for an emergency stay. Unless and until the Court of Appeals grants, they stay, proceedings in the Superior Court will continue.

At the second hearing on Aug. 18th, the Superior Court will meet to discuss American Oversight’s motion to require the Senate to release records by Aug. 31st.

“The Arizona Senate promised that its so-called audit would be transparent, but it is fighting at every turn to block meaningful access to the public,” said executive director of American Oversight Austin Evers. “The Senate wants to pick and choose what information to release, which is anything but transparent, and its court tactics speak volumes about what Arizonans should expect from its audit.”

Through the scheduled litigation, and a broader investigation, American Oversight will continue to pursue supervision over the audit and other partisan efforts aimed at promoting false narratives about election fraud.

