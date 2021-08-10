Boozy Mountain Dew expected to hit shelves in early 2022

BOSTON (CNN) - The spiked seltzer wars continue.

The latest? Boozy Mountain Dew.

The PepsiCo-owned soft drink is partnering with the 'Boston Beer Company' to make the sugar-free beverage with five percent alcohol by volume.

'Hard Mountain Dew' will hit shelves in early 2022. It will come in original, watermelon and black-cherry flavors.

Last month, after the company said the boozy seltzer fad was fading –- its shares spiraled 30 percent.

The partnership may help Boston Beer’s stock recover.

The spiked seltzer industry is still growing.

Recent data found that hard seltzer sales slowed over the July 4th holiday, compared with last year.

However, it is still up nearly 200 percent compared with 2019.