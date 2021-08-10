31-year-old arrested for surreptitious recording at UArizona Recreation Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody last week for allegedly filming people at the University of Arizona Campus Recreation Center in July.

At around 5:45 p.m. July 14, University of Arizona Police Department received a report about a surreptitious recording incident at the recreation center located at 1400 E. Sixth St. near Highland Avenue.

After further investigation, UAPD identified the suspect involved in this incident as 31-year-old Irving Adrien Bojorquez.

He was arrested on Aug. 5 after he allegedly was found on campus despite having an active exclusionary order from all UArizona properties.

Bojorquez was booked into Pima County Jail on charges including surreptitious recording/viewing and third-degree criminal trespass.