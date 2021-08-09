Woman arrested, charged in pedestrian-involved crash that left 1 dead on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly left the scene of Aug. 3's pedestrian-involved collision on Tucson's east side that later turned fatal.

At around 8:07 p.m., 45-year-old Emiliano Baldenagro Morales was reportedly struck by a vehicle while he was crossing a marked crosswalk with the use of a HAWK light on North Alvernon Way near East Flower Street.

Morales was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. She succumbed to those injuries on Sunday.

According to Tucson Police Department, the driver, later identified as 63-year-old Valerie Louise West, reportedly left the scene initially but returned to the accident site shortly after the collision. She was charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury.

A DUI officer determined West was not impaired at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

