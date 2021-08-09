Tucson’s e-scooter program to stay; partners up with Spin, Razor

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday, the City of Tucson announced that their e-scooter program is here to stay beginning Aug. 12.

For many, the e-scooter program, which was first introduced to the public in 2019 as a pilot program, has given the community the opportunity of transportation in Tucson without the use of a car.

During the pilot program, about 650 trips were taken daily on e-scooters. Data taken from the 18-month-long pilot showed that over 430,000 total trips were taken on the e-scooters.

In Monday's announcement, the city explained that the Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) will partner up with Spin and Razor for the 12-month e-scooter program. The program includes "enhanced safety and education requirements, as well as required parking corrals to keep sidewalks clear of obstructions" to promote better riding and parking habits.

Required parking corrals will be installed in "high-ridership zones" such as Fourth Avenue, Downtown Tucson and near the University of Arizona. According to the announcement, Park Tucson staff will monitor these zones, ticketing unacceptable parked scooters.

The program will also test new sidewalk-riding detection technology to increase education and outreach efforts. Spin, one of the partners, will reveal their scooters with the Spin Insight Level 2. This model incorporates sidewalk-riding detection technology, powered by Drover AI.

For more information, visit tucsonaz.gov.