Sex offender arrested among 1,500 migrants over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man is behind bars on Saturday after illegally entering the United States with more than 1,500 migrants. Authorities reported that he is a convicted sex offender.

According to Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, 45-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Rivera was apprehended, along with six others, at around 8 p.m. Saturday near Country 23rd Street and Salinity Canal.

After extensive checks were conducted, officials disclosed that Ramirez-Rivera is originally from El Salvador and is a registered sex offender. Reports detail that the 45-year-old had molested a child back in 2012 in El Monte, California. He was sentenced to 142 days.

After the end of his sentence, Ramirez-Rivera was removed from the U.S., however, after his illegal reentry, he will be facing charges.

The Yuma Sector Border Patrol explained that they have, "apprehended 429 sex offenders who illegally entered the U.S. at a location other than a designated port of entry."