Roadrunners looking to hire PA announcer, in-game host

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Tucson Roadrunners hockey team is looking to fill two positions that could be considered "dream jobs" for die-hard sports fans and supporters of Tucson-area sports.

The job of Public Announcer for the upcoming season and AHL in-game host are now open. The Tucson Roadrunners are encouraging all applicants to apply at gamepresentation@tucsonroadrunners.com no later than Sept. 1.

Roadrunner officials are asking to also include a video reel of your performances that does not surpass three minutes, in addition to a resume.

According to the job summary, "The Public Address Announcer will serve as the announcer for all 2021-2022 Roadrunners home games. The Tucson Roadrunners will host two (2) preseason, thirty-four (34) regular season, and any additional playoff games at the Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The Public Address Announcer may also serve as host/emcee for various community and special events as needed. Tasks, Responsibilities, and Qualifications:

• Responsible for announcing all in-arena reads including partner promotions, player introductions, and in-game hockey details as needed.

• The PA Announcer must abide by all AHL Rules and Procedures, following the requests of Roadrunners staff and partners. Position will attend all meetings related to Game Presentation at the request of the Manager, Game Presentation.

• Communicate game & event information to Game Director

• Assist with operational support and/or talent roles across various production mediums, including Podcasts, Web, social media, etc. as directed by Management

• Present themselves in a professional manner while in public. This includes all social media networks. Candidate must refrain from putting themselves or Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club & Tucson Roadrunners in any negative light while conducting any interviews or social media posts.

• Required Knowledge/Skills/Job Qualifications: Knowledge, Skill and Ability: Professional Speaking Background (radio announcing, voice over talent, or other public hosting experience

• Must have strong knowledge of hockey

• Great communication and listening skills

• Ability to adapt and adjust to quickly changing game situations

• Receives and implements feedback into performance

• Flexible schedule to allow commitment to all Tucson Roadrunners homes games necessary during the 2021-2022 season, including weekends, evenings, and holidays to meet game and/or event needs

• Additional duties and expectations may be added or adjusted as needed to meeting league and organizational needs.

Experience:

• Minimum 2-3 years of related work experience

• Announcing experience in the Sports/Game Presentation/Entertainment industry preferred Job

AHL Public Address Announcer

Some of the job descriptions for the AHL, In-Game Host include: being a "a fun, outgoing, and enthusiastic in-game host to add to the Roadrunners exciting home game experience for the 2021-2022 season. The In-Game host will serve as a personality that is facilitating live promotions on and off the ice, interacting and engaging with fans throughout the game, and conducting live on-camera interviews. The Tucson Roadrunners will host two (2) preseason, thirty-four (34) regular season, and any additional playoff games at the Tucson Convention Center/Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The InGame Host may also serve as host/emcee for various community and special events as needed.

Tasks, Responsibilities, and Qualifications:

• During games, the host will execute all on-ice and in-stands promotions – both sponsored and un-sponsored based on individual game scripts and rundown

• Attend all meetings related to game presentation

• Communicate game & event information to Game Director

• Assist with operational support and/or talent roles across various production mediums, including Podcasts, Web, social media, etc. as directed by Management

• Interact and engage with fans throughout the game to increase the hype and excitement

• Present themselves in a professional manner while in public. This includes all social media networks. Candidate must refrain from putting themselves or Arizona Coyotes Hockey Club & Tucson Roadrunners in any negative light while conducting any interviews or social media posts.

• Required Knowledge/Skills/Job Qualifications: Knowledge, Skill and Ability:

• Able to demonstrate a strong on-camera presence, highlighting poise, professionalism, likeability, approachability, and ability to work under pressure and time constraints

• Must have strong knowledge of hockey

• Great communication and listening skills

• Creative and innovative personality with ability to quickly adapt and adjust to in-game situations as they change

• Flexible schedule to allow commitment to all Tucson Roadrunners homes games necessary during the 2021-2022 season, including weekends, evenings, and holidays to meet game and/or event needs

• Ability to accept and implement feedback into performance

• Additional duties and expectations may be added or adjusted as needed to meeting league and organizational needs. Experience:

• Minimum 2-3 years of related work experience

• Hosting experience in the Sports/Game Presentation/Entertainment industry preferred