Man hospitalized after shooting on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police officers are investigating a shooting on Tucson's southside, which resulted in the hospitalization of a man.

According to TPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Irvington and Liberty. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. The man was later transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time, for an investigation is underway.

