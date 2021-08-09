Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan.

A growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans is prepared to lift the first phase of President Joe Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate votes are expected Tuesday, sending the bill to the House.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan package to passage.

But not all Republicans are on board. Tennessee Republican Bill Hagerty is refusing to yield hours of required debate time in an effort to slow the march for one of Biden's top priorities.