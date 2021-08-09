Homicides up in first half of 2021 compared to 2020, study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (CNN) - Homicides continue to rise across the U.S., especially in the nation's larger cites.

Recent data released by the Major Cities Chiefs Association shows 66 cities with a 21 percent increase in the first half of this year compared to 2020.

They saw more than 4,000 homicides in the first six months of 2021, compared to about 3,300 in 2020.

The rise in homicides continues a trend that started with social unrest in may of last year.

Since then and as the numbers show, major U.S. cities have seen more shootings and homicides.

Two of the five largest cities in U.S., New York and phoenix didn't report complete year-over-year data.

Baltimore, Oklahoma City and Tulsa also didn't contribute to the report.