Underground tunnel found leading from Mexico to California

(CNN) - Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it found this underground tunnel running from beneath a home in Mexico to California.

It's 183 feet long and has electricity, ventilation, a rail system and a hoist. What it doesn't have is an exit.

It extends three feet into U.S. territory, but it's 20 feet underground with no way out on the U.S. side. Ice says investigators believe drug traffickers had been using the tunnel.

Homeland Security has a task force dedicated to investigating such tunnels.